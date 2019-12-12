46th Stanbic Uganda Cup – Buganda Region – Selected Results (Round 1 – Preliminary Stage):

Standard High School Zzana, Kajjansi United and Busula Football Clubs registered convincing results during the preliminary round of the 2019 – 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Standard High School Zzana humiliated Shavie 6-0 in a one sided duel played at the St Joseph’s play ground in Lweza.

Shaban Kayongo led the goal scoring business with a well taken hat-trick for Joakim Mukungu’s coached side.

Ashraf Lujja, Allan Rwothomio and Jamil Kayizzi netted the other goals.

Standard High School Zana will now play Buikwe Red Stars in Buikwe on Sunday, 15th December 2019 during round two.

we started the journey very well, and the focus will once again be set on the immediate next match. we want to take every game before us like a cup final. Joakim Mukungu, Standard High School – Zana Head Coach

In other results, Kajjansi United humbled Uganda Martyrs SS 6-2 at Uganda Clays play ground in Kajjansi,

Kassanda fell 4-1 to visiting Busula at the Kassanda Police play-ground.

Kajjansi will henceforth visit Busula on Sunday during round two.

Hope Foundation eliminated Ebenezar Faith 2-0 at the Kitegombwa play ground.

Busiro United lost 2-1 at their Ssaza ground in Kiboga to visiting Kampala University.

Young Simba pipped Manyangwa 1-0 at Gayaza Church play ground.

Kakiri Town Council fell 1-0 at home to Super Eagles Lugongowe at the Kakiri Gombolola play-ground.

Butema Soccer Masters ejected Entebbe 1-0 in Butema.

Three games were determined via post match penalties.

Buikwe Red Stars eliminated Seeta United 3-0 following a goal-less score-line in normal time.

Luweero United were 5-3 post match penalty winners against Buwambo United following another non-scoring draw in 90 minutes.

Unfinished business:

Lugazi Nabugabo and Kalagi United duel ended 3 all in normal time before Lugazi Nabugabo won the shoot-out 5-4 in nail biting fashion at the Lugazi Barracks stadium.

Three scheduled games were not held. The Kira United versus Kiwanga United got aborted.

Lukaya Town Council and Zirobwe Young match was not played and so was the Kiyinda Boys against Kampala University Masaka.

Round two will be played on Sunday, 15th December 2019 and round three will come next Wednesday, 18th December.

All the games are played on a knock out basis with the objective of getting three clubs that will progress to the round of 64 level.

Proline is the reigning Uganda Cup holders.

Next Matches: Round 2 (Sunday, 15th December 2019):

Luweero United Vs Young Simba – Kasaala

Lukaya Town Council Or Zirobwe Young Vs Lugazi Nabugabo

Busula Vs Kajjansi United – Busula

Kira United or Kiwanga United Vs Lugazo Municipal – Venue to be confirmed

Super Eagles Lugongwe Vs Kiyinda Boys or Kampala University Masaka – Venue to be confirmed

Hope Foundation Vs Free Stars – Saza Ground, Mityana

Buikwe Red Stars Vs Standard High Zzana – Buikwe

Butema Soccer Masters Vs Synergy – Butema

Simba Vs Kampala University – Namulonge

Top scorers: