Kobs registered their first win of the season last weekend against Buffaloes and along came a bonus point.

Aaron Jurua, Mark Osuna, Nobert Okeny and Brian Asaba crossed to earn maximum points for the 2016 champions.

The win lifted Kobs from the bottom half of the table to fourth place, just two points off the top after two rounds.

However, Davis Kyewalabye, the head coach is not thinking far ahead of the team as he stresses they are taking it one game at a time.

“We are taking it one game at a time. A bonus point was very important for us having lost three points on the opening weekend, we have to make sure we gather more (bonus points) at catching up,” Kyewalabye told Kawowo Sports.

Kobs take on table leaders Mongers in the game of the weekend at the House of Pain eyeing yet another bonus point victory to close in rivals.

“We know what went wrong last season and we are working around that. It starts with knowing the problem, and that’s why we are rotating players,” the former halfback said.

Kyewalabye has made several changes to the team that played last weak, with Adrian Kasito set to start his first league game.

Kobs Squad for Mongers Game