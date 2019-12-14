The President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has named a new state minister of sports in Hamson Obua.

The country’s fountain of honour confirmed the new development in a cabinet reschuffle.

In Exercise of the Powers vested in the President by Articles 99(1), 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, in pursuance of the goals of the NRM and Ugandans in general, made minor changes to the Cabinet. Official Government Statement

Obua replaces long serving Charles Bakabulindi.

The minister of education and sports remains Janet Kataha Museveni.

Full List:

1. H.E. the Vice President: Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi

2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister ─ Dr Ruhakana Rugunda

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament: Gen. Moses Ali

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio: Kirunda Kivejinja

5. Minister of Education and Sports : Janet Kataha Museveni

6. Minister of the Presidency: Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza

7. Minister in Charge of General Duties/Office of The Prime Minister: Mary Karooro Okurut Busingye

8. Minister of Disaster Preparedness & Refugees: Hilary Onek

9. Government Chief Whip: Ruth Sentamu Nankabirwa

10. Minister of East African Affairs ─ MAJ. GEN.KAHINDA OTAFIIRE;

11. Minister of Security ─ HON.GEN. ELLY TUMWINE;

12. Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs _HON ADOLF MWESIGE;

13. Minister of Foreign Affairs _ HON KUTESA KAHAMBA SAM;

14. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ GEN. JEJE ODONGO;

15. Minister of Trade, Industry& Cooperatives _ HON KYAMBADE AMELIA ANNE;

16. Minister of Finance and Economic Planning ─ HON. KASAIJA MATIA;

17. Minister of Energy and Minerals: Mary Kitutu

18. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities: Tom Butime

19. Minister of Local Government: Rafael Magyezi

20. Minister of Works and Transport: Gen. Katumba Wamala

21. Minister of Lands,Housing & Urban Development: Betty Kamya

22. Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs: Betty Amongi

23. Minister of Health: Jane Aceng

24. Minister of Public Service: Muruli Mukasa

25. Minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs: Ephraim Kamuntu

26. Attorney General: William Byaruhanga (Advocate)

27. Minister of Water & Environment: Sam Cheptoris

28. Minister for Karamoja Affairs: John Byabagambi

29. Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation: Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye

30. Minister of Gender, Labour & Social Affairs: Frank Tumwebaze

31. Minister of Information ICT & Communications: Judith Nabakooba

32. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries: Vincent Ssempijja

MINISTERS OF STATE:

1. Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity: Simon Lokodo

2. Minister of State for Economic Monitoring: Molly Nawe Kamukama

Office of the Vice President:

3. Minister of State Vice President’s Office: Baltazah Kasirivu Atwoki

Office of the Prime Minister:

4. Minister of State for Relief and Disaster Preparedness: Musa Francis Ecweru

5. Minister of State for Karamoja: Moses Kizige

6. Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs: Ernest Kiiza

7. Minister of State for Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori: Dennis Ssozi Galabuzi

8. Minister of State for Northern Uganda: Grace Kwiyucwiny

9. Minister of State for Teso Affairs: Agnes Akiror

Ministry of Educationand Sports

10. Minister of State for Higher

Education _ DR JOHN CHRYSOSTOM MUYINGO;

11. Minister of State for

Primary Education _ HON ROSEMARY NANSUBUGA SENINDE;

12. Minister of State for Sports ─ HON. OBUA DENIS

HAMSON;

Ministry of East African Affairs

13. Minister of State for

East African Affairs _ HON JULIUS MAGANDA WANDERA;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14. Minister of State for

Defence ─ COL. ENGOLA OKELLO;

15. Minister of State for

Veteran Affairs _ HON CHRISTOPHER KIBAZANGA;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

16. Minister of State for

International Affairs _ HON OKELLO ORYEM;

17. Minister of State for

Regional Affairs ; DR PHILEMON MATEKE;

Ministry of Internal Affairs

18. Minister of State for

Internal Affairs ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;

Ministry of Trade and Industry and Cooperatives:

19. Minister of State for

Trade _ HON KAFABUSA WERIKHE MICHEAL;

20. Minister of State for

Cooperatives _ HON GUME FREDRICK NGOBI;

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

21. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. AJEDRA

(General) GABRIEL GADISON ARIDRU;

22. Minister of State for Planning ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

23. Minister of State for ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;

Privatization and Investment

24. Minister of State for Micro

Finance _ HON KYEYUNE HARUNA KASOLO;

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development:

25. Minister of State for Minerals ─ HON. ACHIENG SARAH

OPENDI;

26. Minister of State for Energy ─ HON. D’UJANGA

SIMON;

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

27. Minister of State for Tourism _ HON KIWANDA GODFREY

28. Minister of State for Local Government: HON JENNIFFER NAMYANGU

29. Minister of State for Works: Peter Lokeris Aimat

30. Minister of State for Transport – Joy Kabatsi

31. Minister of State for Urban Development – Isaac Musumba

32. Minister of State for Lands: Persis Namuganza

33. Minister of State for Housing: Dr. Chris Baryomunsi

34. Kampala Capital City Authority: Benna Namugwanya

35. Minister of State for Health (General): Robinah Nabbanja

36. Minister of State for Primary Health Care: Joyce Moriku Kaducu

37. Minister of State for Public Service: David Karubanga

38. Deputy Attorney General: Jackson Kafuuzi

39. Minister of State for Water: Ronald Kibuule

40. Minister of State for Environment: Beatrice Atim Anywar

41. Minister of State for ICT and Communications: Peter Ogwang

42. Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs: Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi

43. Minister of State for Gender and Culture: Ms PEACE MUTUUZO;

44. Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations _ HON MWESIGWA RUKUTANA;

46. Minister of State for Agriculture _ HON BAGIIRE AGGREY;

47. Minister of State for Animal and Veterinary Affairs: Bright Rwamirama

48. Minister of State for Fisheries: Hellen Adoa

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

1. HON. MUKWAYA JANAT

2. HAJJI NADDULI ABDUL

3. HON. MULONI IRENE

4. HON. NTEGE AZUBA

5. HON. ONZIMA ALEX

PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY: DR. OMONA KENNETH