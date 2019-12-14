The President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has named a new state minister of sports in Hamson Obua.
The country’s fountain of honour confirmed the new development in a cabinet reschuffle.
In Exercise of the Powers vested in the President by Articles 99(1), 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, in pursuance of the goals of the NRM and Ugandans in general, made minor changes to the Cabinet.Official Government Statement
Obua replaces long serving Charles Bakabulindi.
The minister of education and sports remains Janet Kataha Museveni.
Full List:
1. H.E. the Vice President: Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi
2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister ─ Dr Ruhakana Rugunda
3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament: Gen. Moses Ali
4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio: Kirunda Kivejinja
5. Minister of Education and Sports : Janet Kataha Museveni
6. Minister of the Presidency: Esther Mbayo Mbulakubuza
7. Minister in Charge of General Duties/Office of The Prime Minister: Mary Karooro Okurut Busingye
8. Minister of Disaster Preparedness & Refugees: Hilary Onek
9. Government Chief Whip: Ruth Sentamu Nankabirwa
10. Minister of East African Affairs ─ MAJ. GEN.KAHINDA OTAFIIRE;
11. Minister of Security ─ HON.GEN. ELLY TUMWINE;
12. Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs _HON ADOLF MWESIGE;
13. Minister of Foreign Affairs _ HON KUTESA KAHAMBA SAM;
14. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ GEN. JEJE ODONGO;
15. Minister of Trade, Industry& Cooperatives _ HON KYAMBADE AMELIA ANNE;
16. Minister of Finance and Economic Planning ─ HON. KASAIJA MATIA;
17. Minister of Energy and Minerals: Mary Kitutu
18. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities: Tom Butime
19. Minister of Local Government: Rafael Magyezi
20. Minister of Works and Transport: Gen. Katumba Wamala
21. Minister of Lands,Housing & Urban Development: Betty Kamya
22. Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs: Betty Amongi
23. Minister of Health: Jane Aceng
24. Minister of Public Service: Muruli Mukasa
25. Minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs: Ephraim Kamuntu
26. Attorney General: William Byaruhanga (Advocate)
27. Minister of Water & Environment: Sam Cheptoris
28. Minister for Karamoja Affairs: John Byabagambi
29. Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation: Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye
30. Minister of Gender, Labour & Social Affairs: Frank Tumwebaze
31. Minister of Information ICT & Communications: Judith Nabakooba
32. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries: Vincent Ssempijja
MINISTERS OF STATE:
1. Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity: Simon Lokodo
2. Minister of State for Economic Monitoring: Molly Nawe Kamukama
Office of the Vice President:
3. Minister of State Vice President’s Office: Baltazah Kasirivu Atwoki
Office of the Prime Minister:
4. Minister of State for Relief and Disaster Preparedness: Musa Francis Ecweru
5. Minister of State for Karamoja: Moses Kizige
6. Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs: Ernest Kiiza
7. Minister of State for Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori: Dennis Ssozi Galabuzi
8. Minister of State for Northern Uganda: Grace Kwiyucwiny
9. Minister of State for Teso Affairs: Agnes Akiror
Ministry of Educationand Sports
10. Minister of State for Higher
Education _ DR JOHN CHRYSOSTOM MUYINGO;
11. Minister of State for
Primary Education _ HON ROSEMARY NANSUBUGA SENINDE;
12. Minister of State for Sports ─ HON. OBUA DENIS
HAMSON;
Ministry of East African Affairs
13. Minister of State for
East African Affairs _ HON JULIUS MAGANDA WANDERA;
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs
14. Minister of State for
Defence ─ COL. ENGOLA OKELLO;
15. Minister of State for
Veteran Affairs _ HON CHRISTOPHER KIBAZANGA;
Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
16. Minister of State for
International Affairs _ HON OKELLO ORYEM;
17. Minister of State for
Regional Affairs ; DR PHILEMON MATEKE;
Ministry of Internal Affairs
18. Minister of State for
Internal Affairs ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;
Ministry of Trade and Industry and Cooperatives:
19. Minister of State for
Trade _ HON KAFABUSA WERIKHE MICHEAL;
20. Minister of State for
Cooperatives _ HON GUME FREDRICK NGOBI;
Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:
21. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. AJEDRA
(General) GABRIEL GADISON ARIDRU;
22. Minister of State for Planning ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;
23. Minister of State for ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;
Privatization and Investment
24. Minister of State for Micro
Finance _ HON KYEYUNE HARUNA KASOLO;
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development:
25. Minister of State for Minerals ─ HON. ACHIENG SARAH
OPENDI;
26. Minister of State for Energy ─ HON. D’UJANGA
SIMON;
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:
27. Minister of State for Tourism _ HON KIWANDA GODFREY
28. Minister of State for Local Government: HON JENNIFFER NAMYANGU
29. Minister of State for Works: Peter Lokeris Aimat
30. Minister of State for Transport – Joy Kabatsi
31. Minister of State for Urban Development – Isaac Musumba
32. Minister of State for Lands: Persis Namuganza
33. Minister of State for Housing: Dr. Chris Baryomunsi
34. Kampala Capital City Authority: Benna Namugwanya
35. Minister of State for Health (General): Robinah Nabbanja
36. Minister of State for Primary Health Care: Joyce Moriku Kaducu
37. Minister of State for Public Service: David Karubanga
38. Deputy Attorney General: Jackson Kafuuzi
39. Minister of State for Water: Ronald Kibuule
40. Minister of State for Environment: Beatrice Atim Anywar
41. Minister of State for ICT and Communications: Peter Ogwang
42. Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs: Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi
43. Minister of State for Gender and Culture: Ms PEACE MUTUUZO;
44. Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations _ HON MWESIGWA RUKUTANA;
46. Minister of State for Agriculture _ HON BAGIIRE AGGREY;
47. Minister of State for Animal and Veterinary Affairs: Bright Rwamirama
48. Minister of State for Fisheries: Hellen Adoa
SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:
1. HON. MUKWAYA JANAT
2. HAJJI NADDULI ABDUL
3. HON. MULONI IRENE
4. HON. NTEGE AZUBA
5. HON. ONZIMA ALEX
PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY: DR. OMONA KENNETH
Comment:its gd 4 allan okello to win
Comment: I thank the managment of airtel for the love it is giving 2 uganda crane and 4 the love of football ;long live airtel uganda and congz to Allan Okello,Nalukenge and shafik bissaso thank 4 everything.