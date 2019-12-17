Basketball Africa League (BAL) Qualifiers | Group H

Wednesday, December 18

City Oilers vs. Ferroviaro Maputo – 12:30pm, Local Time (1:30pm, EAT)

City Oilers will play their first BAL Qualifiers game on Wednesday after their day one opponents Kenya Ports Authority failed to show up on day one of the tournament.

The Ugandan champions trained at the arena and later watched their Wednesday opponents Ferroviario Maputo beat South Sudanese side Cobra.

**UPDATE** Today’s game against KPA is cancelled as the Kenyans have had to pull out. pic.twitter.com/iNyG0kdZjz — City Oilers Basketball Club (@CityOilers) December 17, 2019

Head coach Mandy Juruni says the absence of KPA doesn’t change the mindset of his group as they have been game ready.

“We are ready and excited to bet here,” Juruni said. “The absence of KPA fives us a chance to watch our opponents but right from Kampala, we were ready for this whole week,” added the soft-spoken coach.

FIBA City Oilers’ Day Off: Ivan Lumanyika and James Okello

Oilers will play the first game of day two against Ferroviaro and Juruni believes having played against Mozambique opponents in the past, they know what to expect.

“Mozambique basketball is one of the best in Africa but we have played a team from there before and we know the challenge.

“We have a chance to watch them play and that means we won’t go into the game blind.”