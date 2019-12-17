Uganda Cranes left it late against Tanzania to storm the Cecafa 2019 Senior Challenge Cup finals with Fahad Bayo scoring the winner.

The goal broke Kilimanjaro Stars’ resilience but how did each of the Cranes’ player perform on the day.

Charles Lukwago 7.0: He made a couple of saves especially in the first half and gave the team assurance with his steadiness between the posts.

Paul Willa 5.5: He was tested by the flying left wing of the Tanzania attack to the maximum but never gave up. Going forward, his deliveries were imperfect.

Mustafa Kizza 7.0: His masterpiece of a cross resulted into the winning goal and defended resolutely on the day.

Halid Lwaliwa 6.5: Played through injury after he appeared to have suffered a dislocated shoulder but led the team with determination.

John Revita 6.0: This could rank as one of the toughest games he has had in Cranes colours. Several stray passes in the first half but finally got it right at the end setting up Kizza who crossed for Bayo to win it.

Shafik Kagimu 6.0: Returned to the starting team as the anchor man and was decent although as dominant as Tanzania had a packed midfield.

Joachim Ojera 5.0: Had torrid time beating his man on the right and thought he had won a penalty when he was fouled on the edge but assistant referee was keen.

Ben Ocen 4.5: He had a few decent touches at times but always let down by poor decision making.

Bright Anukani 6.0: Missed a very good chance to put the Cranes in the lead after Aishi Manula denied Bayo. Nevertheless, he appeared Uganda Cranes main source of creativity in the middle.

Allan Okello 6.0: Uncharacteristically shot wide with only the goalie at his mercy in the first half. Frustrated by the Tanzanians and rarely had a sniff at goal and had a couple of blind passes to his name as well.

Fahad Bayo 6.0: Missed a good chance in the first half, often had a heavy first touch but won the game with a typical Bayo header. Good positioning and right timing to beat the goalie.

Substitutes

Viane Ssekajugo 5.5: An improvement on Ocen who he replaced a few minutes after the break.

AbdulKarim Watambala 5.0: Replaced Ojera and offered dynamism in midfield that Tanzanians appeared to have dominated.