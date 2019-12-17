Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club edged University of Zambia Pacers, 78-75, in the Division East opener at Kigali Arena on Tuesday.

GNBC had to hang on in the final minute of the game to see off the Zambians who exploded in the fourth quarter to erase a 13-point deficit.

It was an erratic game to start with the opening quarter characterized by turnovers from both sides especially on the fast breaks. However GNBC prevailed 16-9 after taking better care of the ball later in the quarter.

Pacers struggle continues through the second quarter with players failing finish at the basket and they managed a meager 8 points. They trailed 31-17 at the long break.

The university side played better interior defense to start the third quarter and executed better in transition out scoring their opponents by a point (26-25) in the period but the deficit was 13.

Pacers rallied in the fourth quarter wiping out the double digit deficit and were within 6 points (60-66) with 3 mins to play forcing GNBC into a time out. On return, Pacers turned over and despite coming to within a point, GNBC held on to win.

Fabrice Mandimbison led GNBC with 20 points and 9 boards. Solonirina Ramorasata added 20 points, Francis Ramanampamonjy had 19 points while Elly Randriamampionona filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 helpers.

Francis Chelebela (16 points) and Joseph Chilufa were the only Pacers in double digits.