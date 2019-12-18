There is no doubt that Women’s football in Uganda has continued to make great strides over the years and if the trend is kept, the future is certainly bright. The increase in the number of girls/women that play football has helped to widen the pool and playing regularly has seen a transformation in the quality.

It is thus not surprising that the U-17 Girls’ national team which started just this year has been successful in their expeditions.

Winning the COSAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship in Mauritius plus the CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship has definitely been a great achievement and an indicator of how Uganda can build a formidable team in the near future.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, who has guided the team to two titles this year indicated it is important to expose players to such competitions at a tender age because this improves their quality.

“I Must say we are blessed as a country. There are so many talented players out there that can be integrated into the national teams. What is important is how to spot them and offer them a chance to compete at all levels.” He said shortly after guiding Uganda to the CECAFA U-17 Girls’ Championship.

“I appreciate FUFA for the support towards Women’s football in recent years and you clearly see there is progress at all levels. Our first two outings with the U-17 team has yielded fruits and some of the players are already featuring for the senior team. So I have the belief that in 3 or 4 years we shall have a strong Crested Cranes team that would have been developed organically.”

Fauzia Najjemba who was the CECAFA U-17 MVP and skipper Juliet Nalukenge feature for the senior team (Crested Cranes) as well.

Kiyingi has been the main brain behind the success of Kawempe Muslim both as a school and club. He has nurtured the cream of players in Uganda including Nalukenge, Hasifa Nassuna, Sandra Nabeteme, Ruth Aturo among others.

It should be noted that the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has for three qualifying campaigns including 2020 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers 2020 and FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers 2020.