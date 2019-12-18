Robinson Opong and Tyray Petty’s two turnovers in the final minute of the game proved costly as City Oilers come back against Ferroviario fell short.

Oilers rallied from 15 points down after a rocky start and took the lead late in the game but couldn’t hold on losing the contest 92-87.

The Ugandan champions started the game slowly, going through a four-minute scoring drought as Ferroviario opened an early double-digit lead. Jordin Mayes put Oilers onboard midway the quarter with a couple of throws that sparked a 15-11 run to close the period.

Ferroviaro who had good ball movement in the first half punished Oilers whenever help was drawn leaving an open man. However, Oilers also started to be more productive on the offensive end but trailed by nine points going into the halftime break.

Oilers through a team effort chipped away and tied the game at 59 with just over two minutes to play on Devonte Elliot’s pair of free throws. However, at the other end, Elliot sent Alvaro Calvo Masa to the line and the forward hit both throws to put Ferroviario back on top and closed the period with a six-point (61-67) lead.

Mandy Juruni’s men had a good start to the fourth quarter on both ends of the floor and tied the game at 69 and never let the Mozambique side run away. Oilers tied the game at 74 and Lumanyika hit go-ahead free throws with 6:18.

FIBA City Oilers players and coaches pose for a photo before the game against Ferroviario Maputo

Turning Point

Oilers trailing by 3 points with 3 minutes to play, Petty drove to the basket and kicked to Opong and the shooting guard connected from deep to tie the game at 84.

Calvo Massa pulled up for two at the other end and was fouled in the process putting Maputo up by 3 points.

On inbounding, Mayes turned over on the entry pass to Petty and Helton Ubise extended Ferroviario’s lead with a pair from the line.

Mayes pulled Oilers to within two points (87-89) before Mandy Juruni called for a time out. On return, Oilers forced a turnover but Opong jacked up a 3-pointer gifting Ferroviario with a possession that they defended well.

However, on inbounding, Opong was doubled up and he caught up the ball to Ermelindo Novela who extended the lead to 91-87. On another possession, Oilers were again at fault, this time Petty turning over with a bad pass to Opong and Novela iced the game with a free throw.

FIBA Alvaro Calvo Masa goes for the basket

Calvo Massa poured in game-high 32 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to pace Ferroviaro. Helton Ubisse came in handy with 21 points and game-high 11 rebounds while David Canivete Jr and Baggio Chimonzo contributed 15 and 14 points respectively.

Jordin Mayes scored team-high 27 points, Robinson Opong had 18 while Ivan Lumanyika added 12 points in a losing effort.

Oilers return to the floor on Thursday to take on South Sudanese outfit Cobra.