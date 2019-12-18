Basketball Africa League (BAL) Qualifiers | Elite 16 Group H

Wednesday, December 18

Patriots vs. University of Zambia – 8:00pm, Local Time (9:0pm, EAT)

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) Qualifiers Group H hosts Patriots got off to a flying start on Tuesday night at Kigali Arena.

Carey Odhiambo’s charges ran over Tanzanian side JKT 113-61 but the Kenyan coach was pleased but not carried away by the victory.

Vet Kenneth Gasana tallied team-high 21 points, Sedar Sagamba added 17 points while big man George Blakeney Jr, Dieudonne Ndizeye and Elie Kaje contributed 14 points apiece in the dominant win.

“We executed what we set out to do and we noticed that they gave up in the third quarter but we stayed focused to eventually win the game,” Odhiambo told the press.

Patriots had a 30-point (58-28) lead at the half time break and just toyed through the game the rest of the way but were at times careless with the ball to the displeasure of the coach.

“I think they (JKT) gave up on the game at halftime and did not really compete.

“I am concerned about the number of turnovers we made today and we shall be working on that in training tomorrow morning.”

Patriots return to action on Wednesday night against University of Zambia Pacers who lost to GNBC on Day One.