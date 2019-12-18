City Oilers lost their first game (on the court) of the 2020 Basketball Africa League (Division East) qualifiers.

The six-time Ugandan champions fell to Mozambique side Ferroviario Maputo, 92-87, on Wednesday afternoon despite a strong fourth-quarter performance.

“The players gave it all, unlucky we lost. You have to give it to the other team I think they made it hard, they played very tough defence.

“In the last minutes, we made very crucial mistakes that I thought gave them the win but overall we did what we could to win the game,” Juruni told the press after the game.

As a qualifier strategy, it’s obvious to think that City Oilers would have loved to meet a weaker team at the semifinals but at the moment, it is likely Patriots who are sweeping through the other pool.

With one pool game still to play, City Oilers (1-1) are second behind Ferrviario Maputo (2-0) with Cobra (0-1) and KPA (0-1) in third and fourth place respectively.

Juruni is, however, not bothered by which path leads his team to the inaugural Basketball Africa League and says it’s about belief.

“We didn’t come here to play weak teams, we came here to play games and qualify, it doesn’t matter which path. We just have to believe in ourselves and know that we are good enough to make it.”

Asked if the loss puts the team under any sort of pressure, Juruni said: “We cant play under any pressure. When you are competing there’s always a loser and a winner.

“Good enough it’s a tournament and one loss doesn’t mean you are out. We still have a second chance but we have to concentrate on ourselves. I believe in the team, I believe we will do better and I believe we are still on track for what we came for.”