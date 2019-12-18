Jonathan McKinstry has a second bite at the cherry after he failed to win the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with Rwanda.

Four years ago, he was in the dugout for the Amavubi when they lost 1-0 to Uganda Cranes in the finals in Ethiopia but tides have now changed and he will be in charge to help Uganda past Eritrea on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman has indicated that everyone on the team wants to win and be successful not just him.

“We want to win it. But it’s not just me but everyone in the team,” he said. “Everyone talks about how Uganda has a successful history in the region but not these boys. Only Mutyaba has picked up the Cecafa medal before,” McKinstry elaborated.

“So you have 19 other young guys who have never picked up a trophy for the national team and a number of guys who until two weeks ago had never played for the national team.

“It’s not just me who wants to win and be successful but everyone does. And actually that will be a great start for the lads.”

Besides the 19 players and McKinstry, coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi are also seeking one as national team coaches.

Uganda takes on Eritrea and victory in normal time will mean they are champions with a perfect record in six games.