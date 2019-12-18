Thursday December 19, 2019, KCCA Stadium, Lugogo

Uganda Vs Eritrea – 4pm

Third Place Play off – Kenya vs Tanzania @ 1pm

Uganda’s pursuit of a record 15th Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title will be on at KCCA stadium, Lugogo when they face Eritrea in the finals of the 2019 edition.

The Cranes are the only side in the tournament yet to draw or lose a game and are favourites going into the game against less fancied but enterprising Eritreans.

To reach the stage, Jonathan McKinstry’s side had to endure a tense 90 minutes against Tanzania which was decided by a late goal from Fahad Bayo.

But that was not the case with Eritrea who made light work of defending champions Kenya who they mauled 4-1 in the semis.

“Regardless of who wins tomorrow, I think it’s fair to say that the Eritreans performance throughout the tournament deserves a team an accolade,” said McKinstry whose Cranes beat Eritrea 2-0 in the group stages.

“We know the game against them will be a difficult one as they will give their best and we need to be at our absolute best if we are to win,” he added.

McKinstry and his technical team are expected to make one or two changes with Ben Ocen likely to be replaced by Viane Ssekajugo in the starting team that played Tanzania.

Key Players

It has been team work for the Cranes to date in the tournament so far but it’s hard to ignore the likes of Bright Anukani, Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza and Fahad Bayo who are once again expected to be key for Uganda.

Eritrea’s danger men remain Robel Kidane and Robel Teklamichael who have been superb so far in the competition.

Key Stats

Uganda are playing in their 19 th Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup finals while Eritrea are into their first

Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup finals while Eritrea are into their first Uganda has won all the previous tournaments they have hosted

Uganda has won 14 of the 18 finals played losing just four in the process.

Probable Cranes XI

Charles Lukwago (GK), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa ©, Shafik Kagimu, Bright Anukani, Joachim Ojera, Allan Okello, Fahad Bayo and Viane Ssekajugo