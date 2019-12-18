Thursday, 18th December 2019 witnessed a new dawn in the leadership of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) with the election of Karia Wallace at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi, Kampala.

Wallace, the President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) was given the mandate as new CECAFA President for the tenure of four years.

This happened during the CECAFA Congress as Wallace who was elected unopposed replaces the out-going president Mutassim Gafar from Sudan.

South Sudan’s Francis Amin in the first Vice President as Ethiopian Isayaa Jira is the second Vice President.

The board members include Rwanda’s Jean Sekamana and Eritrean Abraham Esaya.

Within a period of three months, the CECAFA board will convene to confirm on the status of secretary general, a position where veteran administrator Nicholas Musonye remains.

“I take this opportunity to thank our hosts the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and the CECAFA Secretariat led by Mr. Nicholas Musonye for organizing the General Assembly today. I take this opportunity to humble myself before you and thank all of you for entrusting me with the top leadership of CECAFA as President for the next four years. It is an honor that I have taken with humility, knowing very well that you have singled me out from many of other able leaders to be your servant with obedience. My dear colleagues I would like to thank you for giving me the mandate to serve you without going through the challenges of electioneering. You have done this through your own consciousness and the trust you have in me. I salute you all. You have shown your trust in me and I will reciprocate that trust by serving you diligently, honestly, transparently and observing the tenets of our constitution and with respect to all of you and to those contributing immensely to the game of football in the CECAFA region” Wallace noted in his acceptance speech.

CECAFA President:Wallace Karia (Tanzania)

1st Vice President: Francis Amin (South Sudan)

2nd Vice President: Isayaa Jira (Ethiopia)

Board Members: Jean Sekamana (Rwanda) and Abraham Esaya (Eritrea)