Patriots booked their place in the Basketball Africa League Qualifiers Semifinals on Wednesday night after beating University of Zambia Pacers, 76-53, at Kigali Arena.

However, it the Pacers that started strong with an aggressive approach winning the opening quarter 17-14, but with the backing of home fans and the quality in the squad, Patriots got back in the game right from the second quarter and took control thereafter.

Patriots switched their defense and played man-to-man at the start of the second and Pacers offense stalled as the hosts opened a double-digit lead that they never relinquished.

Vet Kenneth Gasana scored game-high 24 points, picked 8 rebounds, handed out 4 helpers and swiped as many steals. The shooting guard connected on 8-of-16 from downtown. Sedar Sagamba, the other Patriot to score in double figures, added 10 points.

Tyvon Cooper had team-high 14 points for the University of Zambia and Harison Banda scored 10 points.

At the semifinals, Patriots are joined by Madagascar champions GNBC who had earlier booked their ticket with an 87-63 win over JKT from Tanzania.

Fabrice Mandimbison scored 19 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead GNBC, Elly Randriamampionona scored team-high 20 points while Solonirina Ramarosata and Francis Ramanampamonjy Mory chipped in with 12 and 10 points respectively.

JKT’s explosive point guard Baraka Athumani poured in game-high 30 points in a losing effort.

From Group B, Ferroviario de Maputo’s win over City Oilers earned them a place in the semifinals. The Ugandan champions need to beat South Sudanese side Cobra to complete the semifinal equation.