Cranes lifted their 15th Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after a comfortable 3-0 win over Eritrea at KCCA stadium, Lugogo.

Bright Anukani, Mustafa Kizza and Joel Madondo scored for the team on a day but how did each Cranes player rate on the day.

Charles Lukwago 6.0: Rarely troubled but stood in the way whenever the Eritreans threatened his goal.

Paul Willa 6.0: Defensively astute as he never gave up even when the free passing Eritreans attacked via his side although he provided little going forward.

Mustafa Kizza 7.0: Ended the Eritreans faint hopes with a second goal. Besides, defended well and his cross was accurate when he ventured forward.

John Revita 6.0: Not as fancy as fans would have loved but defended with ease and rarely put a foot wrong.

Halid Lwaliwa 6.0: A colossus at the back, brilliant in the air and good on the ground.

Shafik Kagimu 6.0: His positioning and game intelligence was fine on a day the Eritreans passed with ease through the game.

Bright Anukani 8.0: A goal and an assist on the afternoon summed the Man of the Match performance for the Proline attacking midfielder.

Allan Okello 5.0: A low key performance for the fans’ darling as he was kept out of the game by the opponents.

Viane Ssekajugo 5.0: Not the best of days for the attacker especially going forward but helped out defensively well whenever the team needed help.

Fahad Bayo 5.0: His movement and position denied him goal scoring chances as he was well marshalled by the Eritrean defence.

Joachim Ojera 6.0: His pace and directness once in a while put the Eritreans on the back foot but his deliveries let him down.

Substitutes

Karim Watambala 6.0: Replaced Ssekajugo and was involved in the build up to the second goal.

Ben Ocen 6.0: Assisted Madondo’s goal with a neat cutback after a good run down the left.

Joel Madondo 6.0: An improvement on Bayo and scored his first goal of the tournament with a very good centre forward’s finish.