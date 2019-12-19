CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019 Final

Uganda Cranes Vs Eritrea – 3:45 PM

Third Place Play off: Kenya 2-1 Tanzania

Lugogo, Kampala (Uganda)

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has confirmed the starting charges in the final game of the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup against Eritrea on Thursday afternoon at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

There is only one change to the team that started against Tanzania in the 1-0 semi-final victory.

Wakiso Giants left footed winger Viane Ssekajugo starts ahead of Police forward Ben Ocen.

The rest of the ten players are maintained. Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago is maintained in between the goal posts.

Vipers roving full back Paul Willa on the right and KCCA left back Mustafa Kizza on the left defensive role.

Team captain Halid Lwaliwa and John Revita of Vipers and KCCA respectively are maintained as the two central defenders.

Shafiq Kagimu, Allan Okello, Joackim Ojera, Sekajugo and Bright Anukani will mann the midfield zone.

Fahad Bayo is the lead forward.

The final is a repeat of the group A clash between the two side where Uganda won 2-0 courtesy of Nicholas Kasozi’s opener and Mustafa Kizza scored the second goal via a well taken kick from the penalty mark.

Uganda is seeking for the 15th CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup title.

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (GK, KCCA FC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (KCCA FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Bright Anukani (Proline FC), Allan Okello (KCCA FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Viane Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants)

Subs: Joel Mutakubwa (GK) (Kyetume), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Nicolas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC, Steven Mukwala (Maroons FC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United) Ben Ocen (Police FC)