Basketball Africa League (BAL) Qualifiers | Group H

Thursday, December 19

Cobra vs. City Oilers – 5:30pm, Local Time (6:30pm, EAT)

City Oilers are set to face Cobra on Thursday evening in their last Group B game of the Basketball Africa League qualifiers.

The Oilers (1-1) need to win the game against the South Sudanese to have a chance of making it to the final four of the eight-team tournament.

Mandy Juruni’s charges were at fault in the final one and a half minute of the game against Ferroviario de Maputo with turnovers from Jordin Mayes, Tyray Petty and Robinson Opong costing Oilers a game.

Oilers looked out of sync early in the game on both ends of the floor but Opong dismisses claims of lack of chemistry as a team.

“They (Ferroviario) forced us to make mistakes and it is not a question of chemistry,” he told the press. “We just have to focus on us and play better going forward,” he added.

Cobra may not have big and highly skilled players but they are competitive and athletic as a group going by the game they played against Ferroviario. The side boasts of former UCU Canons and Power shooting guard Steven Wundi Rumudu, Tony Marino and the vocal Geoffrey Soro.

For a small team, scoring in transition is their best option and Oilers can not afford to give away the ball cheaply and as much as they did against Ferroviario.

“We have to take care of the ball. We can not give teams more opportunities,” Opong says.