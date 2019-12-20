After losing to Ferroviario de Maputo on Wednesday, City Oilers knew their Basketball Africa League fate depended on the game against Cobra Sport of South Sudan.

And the Ugandan side never took any chances on Thursday evening as they went all out to overwhelm Cobra 108-71.

Oilers 24-11 first-quarter lead spoke volumes and by the halftime break, all was nothing but done as Mandy Juruni’s men had a 24-point (54-30) lead.

Jordin Mayes was the star of the show with an efficient 29 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Tyray Petty came to life after his struggles against Ferroviario scoring 20 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Robinson Opong contributed 19 points in a game every Oiler, save for James Okello, scored atleast 2 points.

Geoffrey Soro scored team-high 26 points for Cobra and matched game-high 11 boards. Tony Marino and Alonga Yak scored 16 and 11 points respectively.

Semifinal Matchups

City Oilers had to wait for the final game of the day between Patriots and GNBC to know their semifinal opponents.

The Ugandan champions City Oilers who finish second in Group B will thus take on Patriots who topped Group A while GNBC will face Group B winners Ferroviario de Maputo who fell to KPA.

While the semifinal matchups are already known, the group games conclude on Friday with KPA plying Cobra.