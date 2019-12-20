2019 COPA Dar es Salaam Beach Soccer: 22nd – 26th December
Coco Beach, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Uganda Sand Cranes’ Fixtures:
- Match Day 1: Sunday, December 22: Tanzania Vs Uganda (4:45 PM)
- Match Day 3: Tuesday, December 24: Burundi Vs Uganda (4:45 PM)
- Match Day 4: Seychelles Vs Uganda (Date & Time to be communicated)
- Match Day 5: Uganda Vs Malawi (Date & Time to be communicated)
Participating Teams: Tanzania (Hosts), Uganda, Malawi, Seychelles, Burundi
The Uganda National beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge confirmed the final 12 man squad for the 2019 Copa Dar es salaam beach soccer championship.
On the team is the newly crowned Airtel – FUFA Beach soccer player of the year, Sulaiman Ochero.
Ochro is a player at St Lawrence University alongside teammate Alex Emmanuel Wasswa who also features for Uganda Premier League giants Sports Club Villa.
The two goalkeepers on the team include Isabeti’s Meddie Kibirige and Mutoola beach club’s Nasser Lwamunda.
Other players:
2018 league MVP Paul Lule (Buganda), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal),Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal University), Rowch Peter Somoka (Isabeti) and MUBS’s Faizo Muwawu are also part of the team.
Goalkeeper Kibirige is the team captain, deputized by Wasswa.
Team leaders:
FUFA Executive committee member Ronnie Kalema will leads the 20 man delegation that departs the country on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 AM aboard the Uganda Airlines Bombardier.
Other officials include head coach Muwonge, his assistant Bashir Mutyaba, Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) president Deo Mutabazi, delegate Anthony Tumwesigye, Hamza Nsereko Africana (media), Ivan Kulika (Physician) and the team manager, Tonny Ssebagala.
Uganda’s Fixtures:
The tournament will kick off on Sunday, December 22 with two matches.
Hosts Tanzania take on Uganda Sand Cranes in the second game of the day that will kick off by 4:45 PM at the Coco beach.
Uganda will rest out on Monday, 23rd December before engaging Burundi in their second game on Tuesday, December 24 at 4:45 PM.
Match Day 4 will see Uganda take on Seychelles (Date & Time to be communicated) and wind down against Malawi on match day five (Date & Time to be communicated).
Last year, Uganda finished second in the competition.
Uganda Sand Cranes Delegation To Tanzania:
Players:
Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (Isabeti), Nasser Lwamunda (Mutoola)
Outfield players: Paul Lule (Buganda), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (Isabeti), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal), Sulaiman Ochero (St Lawrence University), Alex Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal University), Rowch Peter Somoka (Isabeti), Faizo Muwawu (MUBS)
Officials:
- Leader of delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA Executive Committee Member)
- UBSA Chairman: Deo Mutabazi
- Beach soccer Delegate: Anthony Tumwesigye
- Head Coach: Salim Jamal Muwonge
- Assistant Coach: Bashir Mutyaba
- Team physician: Ivan Kulika
- Team manager: Tonny Ssebagala
- Media: Hamza “Africana” Nsereko Kawuma