Basketball Africa League (BAL) Qualifiers Group H hosts Patriots needed overtime to see off GNBC, 94-88, on Thursday night and finish top of Group A.

In the process, Patriots booked a date with second-placed City Oilers from Group B in a highly billed semifinal on Saturday at the Kigali Arena.

Playing in front of the biggest crowd thus far in the tournament that included the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave and Amadou Gallo Fall the BAL President, it was GNBC that started the game strong leading the first quarter 14-11.

Patriots rallied in the second quarter and tied the game at 36 heading into the halftime break much to the delight of the fans.

FIBA Patriots upload fans after the game against GNBC

GNBC, however, came back strong in the third quarter and took control, running the floor and shooting the ball well to open up a 16-point to quiet the crowd.

“GNBC really brought the game to us. I have never seen a team shoot like that in my life. They shot the ball really well,” Patriots head coach Carey Odhiambo admitted in the aftermath.

The Madagascar side had the lead until the final six seconds of regulation when they eventually folded with Odhiambo’s go-to man Sedar Sagamba hitting a game levelling 3-pointer to force overtime after center Elie Kaje, Guibert Nijimbere and Jean-Victor Mukama had cleaned up the mess.

Overtime belonged to Patriots who had the momentum to seal the win that meant they finish top of the group.

FIBA Kenneth Gasana and Aristide Mugabe embrace after the game against GNBC

Patriots had six players score in double figures led by Mukama who had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kenny Gasana and Nijembere contributed 12 points each, Kaje had 11 points while Steven Hagumintwari and Dieudonne Ndizeye chipped in with 10 points apiece.

Elly Randriamampionona had a game-high 26 points and 14 rebounds in a losing effort. Constant Fabrice Mandimbison (19 points), Andriantsara Hajamaminiaina Ralison (13 points), Solonirina Ramorasata (11 points) and Alpha Solondrainy (10 points) also scored in double figures in the statement game for GNBC.

Semifinal Match-ups

The group games conclude on Friday with KPA plying Cobra but the semifinal match-ups are already determined.

Ugandan champions City Oilers who ripped Cobra Sport of South Sudan 108-71 will take on Patriots while GNBC will face Group B winners Ferroviario de Maputo who fell to KPA.

The semifinals will be played on Saturday.