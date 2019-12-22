City Oilers will take the floor of Kigali Arena on Sunday evening to face Ferroviario de Maputo for a chance to play at the inaugural Basketball Africa League.

The Oilers missed on a direct qualification when they fell to host Patriots on Saturday night in the semifinals and now have to play for the 3rd spot taken by the winner of the third-place playoff match.

“When we came here we knew there were three spots for qualification and we just wanted one of those,” Mandy Juruni, the head coach of City Oilers, optimistically said.

Ferroviario de Maputo are familiar opponents to Oilers having faced off in the group stage but it was the Mozambican side that won the contest.

Oilers go into the match without their biggest offensive contributor Jordin Mayes who suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Patriots game.

In his absence, Jimmy Enabu will have to direct the offense and Robinson Opong, as well as Tyray Petty, have to come to life if Oilers are to qualify.

Ferroviario are big, aggressive and move the ball very well to create open shots and in Calvo Masa, the side has an elite scorer who has dropped 30-plus points in the last couple of games.

Devonte Elliot (doubtful), Ivan Lumanyika, Landry Ndikumana and James Okello, the big men on the team have been ineffective and they have to play their best game if Oilers are to secure a ticket to BAL.

The game will precede the finals between Patriots and GNBC.