The year 2019 will be envisaged by many as a breakthrough moment for footballer Abdul-Karim Watambala, among other young sportsmen.

Besides making his debut in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with Vipers Sports Club as he graduated from the footballing hub, St Mary’s SS Kitende, Watambala also earned his debut for the national team, Uganda Cranes.

The left footed offensive midfielder who often drives from either flanks featured in seven finals under different football competitions including Africa’s oldest football event – the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

His efforts earned his six gold medals and one silver, having lost only one final when St Mary’s SS Kitende fell to arch rivals Buddo SS in post-match penalties during the tense Wakiso District football final played at the Wakisha Resource play- ground.

Perhaps, Watambala clinched gold at the Elite Schools’ Championship, the Kitende Zonal Copa Coca Cola qualifiers, Buganda Cup, National Copa Coca Cola Championship, East African Games and most importantly, etched his name on the golden coating for the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup winners with Uganda Cranes.

St Mary’s SS Kitende victory at the Copa Coca cola was the 9th triumph in as many years, coming close to record winners, Kibuli SS (11 titles).

“2019 was a good year. Alhamdulillah. I am praying for a better 2020” Watambala notes.

Since he made his debut for Vipers in the Uganda Premier League during the Pilsner Super 8 tournament, Watambala has grown in stature and confidence at the Kitende based club.

His sublime ball control is supplemented by the great vision for the teammates with short and long diagonal passes, fancy dribbles and a venomous shot most common with all left footed players is enviable to the opposition.

Watambala is also a dead-ball specialist whose deliveries from free-kicks and corner kicks troubles the opponents at all times.

Come the year 2020, Watambala will be keen to consolidate on the incredible start to his career.

Abdul Karim Watambala’s Gold medals in 2019:

CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2019

East African Secondary Schools Games

National Post Primary Schools Football Championship (Copa Coca)

Elite Schools Championship

Kitende Zonal Coca Cola Championship

Buganda Cup

Silver Medal: