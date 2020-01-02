Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named a provisional squad to start preparations for the 2020 FIFA U1-7 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

A provisional squad of 30 players was named by Kiyingi on Thursday and will enter residential camp at FUFA Technical Centre on Friday.

Uganda will face Ethiopia at the preliminary stage with the first leg slated for 11th January 2020 at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

This will be the first time Uganda will take part in the World Cup qualifiers for this age group.

The core of the team that helped Uganda to win the COSAFA and CECAFA Championships last year has been maintained including skipper Juliet Nalukenge and her partner in crime Fauzia Najjemba.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS) and Zulaika Nyamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies WFC)

Defenders: Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School WFC), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Samlie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School WFC)

Midfielders: Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Maureen Nangonzi ( Mukono High), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Immaculate Odaru ( Mukono High ), Eva Nagayi ( Rines Secondary School), Sumaya Kyomuhendo ( Isra Soccer Academy), Brenda Nakayenga (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Esther Adokole (Amus College), Margaret Kunihira ( Kawempe Muslim WFC)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge(Kawempe Muslim), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Brenda Munyana ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Catherine Nagadya ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Zainah Nandede (Amus College), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens WFC), Hadijah Nandago (Isra Soccer Academy), Mercy Amonding (Bishop Secondary School).