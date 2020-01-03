Vastly experienced goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato has been officially unveiled by Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka Football Club on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Ssebwato is among the 11 new players that joined the club christened as the “Batoto Ba Mungu”.

The former SC Villa, KCCA, Onduparaka, Coastal Union (Tanzania) and Bright Stars (two stints) goalkeeper brings experience, tranquility and leadership at the club.

He was officially released by Bright Stars as confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mathias Mugwanya.

The development comes after Sofapaka, a club christened as the “Batoto Ba Mungu” released their goalkeeper Ismail Bin Watenga, another Ugandan.

Ssebwato played second fiddle to Godwin Kiwanuka Bbule at Bright Stars for much of the first half of the 2019 – 2020 season with only three appearances against Vipers, Express and Busoga United.

At Sofapaka, he joins two other goalkeepers in Richard Aimo and Isaiah Wakasala.

Other new signings:

Other players unveiled on Friday included former Nzoia Sugar left back Thomas Wainaina, Wisdom Naya (free agent), Brian Watende (Sofapaka Youth Team), Shwan Brian Oloo (free agent), striker Jedinak Amenyaw Nana (Channis Soccer Academy, Ghana), Joel Noukeu (Lion Blesse, Cameroon), striker George Owusu (Channis Soccer Academy, Ghana), Collins Wakhungu (Nzoia Sugar) Stephen Otieno (Sofapaka Youth team) and David Simiyu (Chemelil).

A couple of other Ugandans in Mohamed Kasirye, Peter Lwasa, Allan Katwe and Musa Malunda have been also featuring for Sofapaka but all disgruntled because of the club’s financial stand.

Winners of the Kenya Premier League in 2009, Sofapaka has of late struggled for form as they are embroiled in deep financial crisis and administrative hitches.

They are currently eight on the teams’ log with 21 points from their 13 games played so far.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka will take on Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday, 4th January 2020 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The game will be handled by referee Raymond Onyango as center referee.

Onyango will be assisted by Mary Njoroge and George Mwangi as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Moses Simiyu is the reserve referee.

We are lined up for consecutive games and must make catch-up and nothing was as good as bringing on board energetic players to realize our dream. The idea here is to go for consistency and I hope the young players will learn a lot from the older lot moving forward John Baraza, Sofapaka Head Coach

KPL Weekend games:

Saturday, 4th January 2020:

Bandari Vs Nzoia Sugar

Sofapaka Vs Kariobangi Sharks

Chemelil Sugar Vs Tusker

Kakamega Homeboyz Vs Kisumu All Stars

Mathare United Vs KCB

Wazito Vs Gor Mahia

Sunday, 5th January 2020:

Posta Rangers Vs Ulinzi Stars

AFC Leopards Vs Zoo Kericho