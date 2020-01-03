Former Gor Mahia winger Innocent Wafula could be on his way out of Vipers after his shirt number was allocated to new signing Paul Mucureezi.

Wafula has donned shirt 14 since the beginning of the season having worn shirt 30 the season before.

He has struggled for playing time since joining the club a year ago and giving away his jersey could signal he is on the brink of exiting the log leaders.

REVEALED: Paul Mucureezi's Vipers SC squad number!!!



He will don 1⃣4⃣



Get the jersey from our shops in Kajjansi and St Mary's Stadium. #VenonmsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream https://t.co/BJnLA2QOoH — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) January 2, 2020

Mucureezi signed a three year deal with the Venoms to become their first signing in the January transfer window and could make his debut next week against Kyetume FC in the league.

The shirt has been previously donned by right backs Julius Mulindwa and Nicholas Wadada.

Mucureezi has donned shirt 14 with all the previous clubs he has featured for including at KCCA and Mbarara City.