2019 Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp:

Saturday, 4th January 2020

Program for Finals:

U-9: Sparta 09 Vs King of Kings – 9:00am

U-11: Big Talent Vs Kampala Galaxy – 10am

U-13: Mutukula Vs Sparta 09 – 11am

GIRLS: Everton Vs Uganda Martyrs – 12pm

U15: Everton Vs Big Talent – 2pm

The eight edition of the annual Watoto Wasoka Christmas Camp will climax at Ganyanya Junior School play ground in Jeeza along Mityana road on Saturday, 4th January 2020.

The day will witness five finals in the different categories to include U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and the girls.

In the U-9 boys final, Sparta 09 will face King of Kings in the very first game of the long day at 9 AM.

Then, this will be followed by the U-11 final as Eddy Kenzo’s Big Talent will face Kampala Galaxy at 10 AM.

For the U-13 final, Mutukula shall take on Sparta 09 in the 11 AM kick off duel.

The girls’ final will see Everton play Uganda Martyrs at noon.

The final game of the championship will see Everton against Big Talent at 2 PM before the prize giving ceremony shall take place with the outstanding players and teams rewarded with medals, certificates and trophies.

At least 2500 kids have played in this year’s edition, the 8th since inception.

Founded in 2009, the Watoto Wasoka – Football Made in Slums – is a youth-led football for development organization based in the heart of Kampala’s biggest slums.

According to the Watoto Wasoka Chief Executive Officer, Francis Mugoya, the body fosters football sport as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda.

“We use football as a vehicle for positive social change in the lives of slum children in Uganda. We seek to change lives through structured football programmes – one game at a time. We organize the biggest football events for youth in Uganda, East Africa, if not Africa, with our last Slums Derby attracting more than 1,500 kids while the last Christmas Camp was attended by more than 2,5000 kids from all over Uganda. The week – long camp shall be filled with smiles, skills, celebrations, and a joyous retreat from the harsh reality these kids are forced to call their daily lives” Mugoya states.

This year’s camp was spiced up by a creative sensitization programs on WASH (Water, Sanitation &Hygiene), Sex Education & HIV/AIDS.

Results:

U-9:

Semifinals

Hilton 1(0) -1 (1) King of Kings

King of Kings Sparta 09 0(4) – 0(3) Big Talent

U-11:

Quarterfinals

Sparta 09 0 (3) -0 (4) Kampala Galaxy

Kampala Galaxy ITA 0-1 Model Stars

Model Stars Sema Sema 1-0 Raising Stars

Raising Stars Cream Stars 0-1 Big Talent

Semifinals

Kampala Galaxy 0 (3) – 0(1) Model Stars

Model Stars Sema Sema 0 (1) – 0 (3) Big Talent

U-13:

Quarterfinals:

Ganyana 1(3) -1 (2) Sema Sema

Sema Sema Kick 4 Life 0-3 Mutukula

Mutukula Sparta 09 2-0 King of Kings

King of Kings Arrows 1-0 Everton

Semifinals

Arrows 0-1 Sparta 09

Ganyana 0-1 Mutukula

U-15:

Semifinals

Everton 5-1 Mityana

Mityana Super Heroes 0-4 Big Talent

Girls: