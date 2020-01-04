Nicholas Wadada has signed a one year contract extension that will keep him at Azam FC until July 2022.

The Ugandan international right back joined the club at the start of last season from Vipers and his current contract was meant to expire in July 2021.

“We are happy to inform you that we have reached an agreement to enter a new one year contract with our right defender, Nicholas Wadada,” the club posted on its Facebook.

“Earlier, Wadada’s contract was ending on July 2021, so by signing that new contract will make him continue to remain at the club until 2022.”

The Cranes right back signed the new contract on Saturday afternoon in front of Azam fc’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulrahman Amin ‘ Popat ‘.

He has been involved in five goals at the club so far with four goals and one assist.