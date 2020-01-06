9th Entebbe Holiday Football & Netball Camp:

11th – 15th January 2020

At Nkumba Kataka & Nkumba University Play Grounds

Categories: U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19, Girls Football (Open) & Netball

Entry Fees: Shs 250,000 Per team

Rewards: Ball per team, Full Kit of Jerseys, Medals, Trophies and Certificates

Theme: “Using Sports to fight TB”

*Reporting date of teams: Friday, 10th January 2020

With the days getting closer to the kick off for the 9th edition of the Entebbe Holiday football and netball camp at Nkumba Secondary School, the number of academies and teams that have confirmed is overwhelming.

By Monday, 6th January 2020, a total of 29 teams have confirmed with more expected to confirm their attendance at the 11th hour.

The teams so far:

Some of the teams that have confirmed so far include; Pro Way Soccer Academy (Bweyogerere), Elite Soccer Academy (Nkumba), Streamline Soccer Academy (Namulanda), hosts Five Stars FC (Entebbe), Isra Soccer Academy (Kampala), Kaisharom Soccer Academy (Kampala), Lions Sports Academy (Ntungamo), Tooro Soccer Academy (Fort Portal), Bweya Soccer Academy (Bweya), Catalonia Sports Academy (Entebbe), Wagagai Worriors Academy (Kasenyi), Ajax Queens Girls Football Team (Bulenga), Nkumba University Girls Football Team (Nkumba), Fimbo Soccer Academy (Kasenyi), Young Santos Soccer Academy (Lutembe), Yonatic Soccer Academy (Kampala), Has Football Academy (Nateete), Isaac Neuton High School (Masaka), Boston High School (Mpala), Tagy High School Girls (Entebbe), Maroons Sports Academy (Luzira), Katosi Soccer Academy (Katosi), Entebbe Navigators Sports Academy (Entebbe), Kabonge Foundation Sports Academy (Entebbe), Luwero Soccer Academy (Luwero), Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Aztex Soccer Academy (Entebbe), Kyetume FC Junior Team (Kyetume) and Nile High School (Mukono).

Yasa Lukuba Some of the members of Entebbe Navigators Academy pose with their donated kits

The 9th edition of the Entebbe Holiday football and Netball camp was officially launched on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Nkumba Kataka play- ground.

The week-long championship will be organized under the theme “Using sports to fight TB”.

All the players will be accommodated at Nkumba Secondary School.

Age Catergories:

Several age catergories in this camp will include; U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 (all boys), Girls Football (Open) as well as Netball (open).

Partners:

There are a number of partners and sponsors for this event that will last for five days.

Among the partners include Joseph Mukasa Foundation, Nkumba Secondary School (for accomodation), Five Stars Sports Center, Nkumba Primary and Nkumba University (competition venues).

Each of the participating teams will pay Shs 250,000 per team fielded.

Rewards:

Upon registration, each team is given a ball. The outstanding teams and players will get certificates of recognition, medals, trophies and full jerseys (shirts, shorts and stockings).

Confirmed Teams so far:

Pro Way Soccer Academy (Bweyogerere)

Elite Soccer Academy (Nkumba)

Streamline Soccer Academy (Namulanda)

Five Stars FC (Entebbe)

Isra Soccer Academy (Kampala)

Kaisharom Soccer Academy (Kampala)

Lions Sports Academy (Ntungamo)

Tooro Soccer Academy (Fort Portal)

Bweya Soccer Academy (Bweya)

Catalonia Sports Academy (Entebbe)

Wagagai Worriors Academy (Kasenyi)

Ajax Queens Girls Football Team (Bulenga)

Nkumba University Girls Football Team (Nkumba)

Fimbo Soccer Academy (Kasenyi)

Young Santos Soccer Academy (Lutembe)

Yonatic Soccer Academy (Kampala)

Has Football Academy (Nateete)

Isaac Neuton High School (Masaka)

Boston High School (Mpala)

Tagy High School Girls (Entebbe)

Maroons Sports Academy (Luzira)

Katosi Soccer Academy (Katosi)

Entebbe Navigators Sports Academy (Entebbe)

Kabonge Foundation Sports Academy (Entebbe)

Luwero Soccer Academy (Luwero)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Aztex Soccer Academy (Entebbe)

Kyetume FC Junior Team (Kyetume)

Nile High School (Mukono)