Tuesday January 07, 2020

URA SC Vs SC Villa – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University Bombo 4pm

Former league winners URA and SC Villa face off at the Arena of Visions in Bombo with either seeking to begin the New Year on high.

The hosts left a lot to be desired in the first round after winning just four games and they will be eager to have an improved second round starting with victory over SC Villa.

For the Jogoos, they surprised many following their decent show in the first half where they lost just twice and finished fourth with 27 points, seven better than their day’s opponents.

Edward Kaziba has already underlined the team’s targets revealing they want to have better results than in the first round.

“We can’t rely on the past to guarantee results but we shall work harder for better in the second round,” he stated.

The hosts are to miss former SC Villa defender Paul Mbowa, Ronald Odonkonyero and Najib Fesali through injury while Brian Majwega and Ibrahim Dada Juma are doubtful due to illness.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw with SC Villa scoring late through Ambrose Kirya to cancel out Brian Majwega early goal for the Tax Collectors – both goals were penalties.

The previous 19 meetings between the two sides have produced only ten wins (URA 6, Villa 4) and the last five only one win for either.