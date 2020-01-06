Former immediate Uganda Premier League top scorer Juma Balinya could be on the verge of joining Kenya champions Gor Mahia.

The attacking midfielder, linked with many clubs in Uganda and the region after leaving Young Africans a few months into his two year contract has reliably landed in Nairobi.

“Ugandan forward Juma Balinya has touched down in Nairobi ahead of a possible move to Gor Mahia,” confirmed one of Kenya’s local sports websites, Kahawatungu.com.

Gor Mahia are currently in the market for a couple of additions to their squad after losing Ivorian Yikpe Gnaimien and Ghanaian Francis Afriyie.

Shockingly, the duo left K’Ogalo because of non-payment of their salary over the last couple of months – one of the reasons Balinya quit Young Africans.