Bright Stars Football Club striker Joseph Janjali intends to hit double figures in the second half of the Star Times Uganda Premier League which kicks off on Tuesday, 7th January 2020.

“Initially, my target in first round was 8 to 10 goals. But, things did not move well as we come back for second round my target is 15 to 17 goals because the goal this season is 20 goals that is my target this season” Janjali confessed.

On loan from Vipers to Bright Stars, Janjali scored three goals and assisted twice in the first round as Bright Stars, then under head coach Muhammed Kisekka struggled to find a footing.

Kisekka was later relegated to the junior team as former assistant coach Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka bounced back.

Now Kiwanuka handles the side alongside Simon Peter “Simo” Mugerwa.

Janjali is expected to rise to the billing at a time that the club is desperate for maximum points, game after game.

In the first round, Bright Stars won once, drew and lost seven times apiece to amass a meager 10 points from 15 matches as they lie second from bottom, only better than Proline.

Janjali will once again lead the quest for goals alongside other attackers on the team as Brian Kayanja, James Angu

Bright Stars kick off the second round on Friday, 10th January 2020 at their new home (Kavumba Recreational Stadium) when they host Jinja based BUL.

This game shall be handled by former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasembe.

Isa Masembe and Jane Mutonyi will be the first and second assistant referees respectively as Nasser Muhammed Kirya will be the fourth official.

• Match 126 (Friday, 10th January 2020):

Bright Stars Vs BUL – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

Center Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Assistant Referee 1 : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Jane Mutonyi Fourth Official: Nasser Muhammed Kirya

Nasser Muhammed Kirya Referee Assessor: David Davis Katabira