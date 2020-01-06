Vipers Sports Club remains a busy party in the secondary players’ transfer window with yet another great capture in Joseph Dhata, a young right back.

Dhata is an energetic and ball-playing right-back who has been part of the club’s youth set-up since he was captured from Buddo Secondary School in mid-2019.

The roving right-back also featured for the South Sudan U-20 team in the 2019 CECAFA U-20 championship that was held in Uganda (Gulu and Njeru).

In fact, Dhata has been involved in the club’s pre-season training regime and featured in most friendly games for Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa’s coached side.

He thus becomes the second player to be signed by the Venoms following a high profile signing in Paul Mucureezi who was recruited as a free agent following the expiration of employment contract at Mbarara City on 31st December 2019.

Both Mucureezi and Dhata are envisaged as key beef ups at a time the grueling second round of the Star Times Uganda Premier League kicks off this week.

Dhata will compete for the right-back slot alongside Paul Willa in a department where Bashir Asiku has been also used as a makeshift.

Vipers shall be at home against newly-promoted Kyetume at their St Mary’s Stadium fortress on Friday, 10th January 2020.

In the Stanbic Uganda Cup, Vipers is lined up against noisy neighbors Kajjansi United in the round of 64 duel whose date and venue remains to be confirmed.