The D-day for the 2019 Caf African Player of the Year is today with three players on the podium all with a case to be crowned as the best for the previous year.

Egyptian Mohamed Salah targets a hat-trick of crowns; Algerian Riyadh Mahrez could win his second while Senegalese Sadio Mane has an opportunity to end his wait for the top gong.

The highly anticipated awards ceremony will be staged in Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah

Full name: Mohamed Salah Ghaly

Nationality: Egyptian

Club: Liverpool (England)

Date of birth: June 15, 1992

Position: Forward

Salah could join the big boys Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Toure who have won the award more than twice (actually four times each) if he wins it this time.

Previously, he has beaten the same duo to the two crowns he has and did have a fantastic year winning the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, the Super Cup as well as Club World Cup.

His only undoing is the fact that he failed to guide the Pharaohs to the Afcon title on home soil as the team shockingly crashed out at the round of 16.

Riyad Karim Mahrez

Full name: Riyad Karim Mahrez

Nationality: Algerian

Club: Manchester City (England)

Date of birth: February 21, 1991

Position: Midfielder

The Algerian left footed skipper stands a high chance for inspiring the Desert Foxes to their second Africa Nations Cup title.

He scored crucial goals in the campaign including the winner against Nigeria in the semi-finals and was as influential at every stage.

At his club, he was important as the Manchester City won the EPL title ahead of Liverpool that is home to his competitors Salah and Mane scoring over 15 goals.

He also won the FA Cup and Carabao with the Citizens and on Tuesday, Mahrez has the opportunity to join the likes of El Hadji Diouf, Didier Drogba, Nwankwo Kanu and Mo Salah as some of the African stars to have won the award twice.

Sadio Mane

Full name: Sadio Mane

Nationality: Senegal

Club: FC Liverpool (England)

Date of birth: April 10, 1992

Position: Forward

This will be the fourth time Mane comes to the podium and on the previous three, he left with no crown.

First, denied Mahrez and then twice in succession by his Liverpool teammate Salah.

The Senegal attacker has enjoyed arguably the best year in his career winning the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool as well as Club World Cup and also inspiring Senegal to the finals of Afcon for the first time since 2002.

Mane scored over 39 goals for the Reds in all competitions last season, scored three goals at Afcon including the winner in the round of 16 against Uganda Cranes.