Home Football Live: URA Vs SC Villa – Uganda Premier League (Match Day 16) FootballLive Live: URA Vs SC Villa – Uganda Premier League (Match Day 16) URA Vs SC Villa at Arena of Visions in Ndejje, Bombo. By David Isabirye - January 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Preview: KCCA seeks first win against Mbarara City Football Ritah Kivumbi joins new team in Sweden Football Utility player Agandu agrees terms with Sports Club Villa LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: URA Vs SC Villa – Uganda Premier League (Match Day... January 7, 2020