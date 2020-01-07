Since the start of the National Basketball League playoffs, City Oilers have been nabbed by aches and pains. Nonetheless, the Oilers lead the seven-game playoff finals 2-1 against UCU Canons.

And on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, the series resumes with a pivotal Game 4 which they young Canons need to win to avoid being down 3-1 against the champions which will nearly guarantee Oilers a seventh straight title.

Nick Natuhereza, the head coach of UCU, has to figure out a defensive approach other than the costly help defense on Landry Ndikumana and James Okello.

Natuhereza said his side was in a ‘good’ position when the series broke off last year as they probably need to trail so they can refocus.

“I’m glad that we are trailing because the players will probably be more focused when we prepare for the rest of the games than they would be if we were leading,” he told Kawowo Sports then.

City Oilers pressured UCU’s point guard Fayed Baale more in the two games they won and also manned-up shooters Jerry Kayanga and Isaiah Ater.

Canons thus have to control the tempo of the game as they did in the series opener and need David Deng to step-up as he has been below par in the finals.

Jimmy Enabu looked to be in much better shape at the BAL Qualifiers and Tonny Drileba who did not play any part in Kigali could be fit to lead the Oilers on the court.