KCCA FC manager Mike Hillary Mutebi has come out to explain the position of the club about the future of want-away players Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza.

Mutebi while addressing the media ahead of their league game against Mbarara City FC slated for Wednesday indicated the club has its position and they will not be forced to change their stance if the players are to renew their contracts.

‘There has been this grapevine talk of Allan Okello and Mustafa Kizza not willing to extend their contracts. We are going to present what we believe as a club to them. And these are players that we have groomed to be confident, to make the right decision. So when we offer these contracts and they are not happy, then we shall let them go.” Stated Mutebi.

The media has been awash with reports of both Okello and Kizza nearing their exit at the current league champions.

Okello who was crowned the best player in Uganda last year has been linked with a move to Wydad Athletic Casablanca (WAC) while Kizza has been rumored to be in talks with Tanzanian outfit Azam FC.

The aforementioned players have opted not to renew their contracts which expire at the end of this season and this has left KCCA FC between a rock and hard place.

There have been efforts to have Okello and Kizza make contract renewals but all the efforts have so far been futile with the club reportedly not meeting the players’ terms.

It is reported Kizza asked for 100 million shillings to commit to a new contract at Lugogo but KCCA FC was only willing to offer 70 million shillings.

Mutebi went ahead to state that the players that were promoted from their junior side will renew their contracts soon with

“All these boys were contracted in 2016, including Steven Sserwadda, Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto, Peter Magambo that generation of players who we hinged our project, we are going to extend their contracts,” he said before adding, “It’s been our policy since we joined here that we promote players from our development side and already we are promoting three in Sunday Opio, Dominic Ayella and Moses Aliro.”

Asked if the club will make any new signings in the January transfer window, the outspoken tactician clearly stated they are not interested.

“We are not interested in bringing in new players. What we have experienced whenever we have brought in players, most of them have not helped to solve the problems we had with the exception of Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Mike Mutyaba. So why should we spend our energy on teaching them again instead of preparing our own? We have this young squad and we only have to extend their contracts so that they stay at the club. They have started their career by winning so we have justification to tell the club to hand them juicy contracts.”

Okello and Kizza are some of the notable players that were promoted from the KCCA FC junior team in 2017. Others include Peter Magambo, Julius Poloto, Noel Nasasira, and Herbert Achai among others.