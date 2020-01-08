Home Football AS IT HAPPENED: Full Time: KCCA 1-0 Mbarara City – UPL Match... Football AS IT HAPPENED: Full Time: KCCA 1-0 Mbarara City – UPL Match Day 16 By David Isabirye - January 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Katwe United acquire veteran Kavuma, releases 9 players Football Ssenyondo blames loss to KCCA on players’ unfitness Football Super sub Obenchan on target as KCCA registers first win over Mbarara City LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Katwe United acquire veteran Kavuma, releases 9 players January 8, 2020