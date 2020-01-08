FIFA U20 WOMEN WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

18TH JANUARY 2020

TANZANIA VS UGANDA

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the appointment of Olive Mbekeka as the head coach of the Uganda U-20 women national team.

Mbekeka, a former Uganda Crested player will be deputized by another former ex-international and women national team captain Christine Wanyana.

Another former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ibrahim Mugisha is the goalkeeping coach.

Mable Kabatalindwa is the Team Doctor and Prossy Nalwadda will be the equipment manager.

The appointments were confirmed by the FUFA deputy CEO in charge of football, Decolas Kizza on Wednesday during the weekly press conference.

The Uganda U-20 women team will face Tanzania in a two legged qualifier for the FIFA World Cup women U-20 championship whose finals will be played in India.

The winner between Uganda and Tanzania on aggregate will face Senegal in the next round of qualifiers.

Kawowo Sports Christine Wanyana during the CECAFA 2016 Championship at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru

The summoned team of 30 players has a blend of quite experienced players who have already played for the national team.

Exciting pint sized winger Lillian Mutuuzo, Shadia Nankya, Grace Aluka, Alupo Norah, Aisha Namukisa, Zaina Namuleme, Lillian Mutuuzo and Nabbumba Phiona are the notable regular players on the Crested Cranes team that are part of the U-20 team.

Graduates from the U-17 team include the reigning Airtel FUFA Women footballer of the year, Juliet Nalukenge, Margaret Kunihira, Fauzia Najjemba, Stella Musibika and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies captain Mariam Nakabugo is part of the squad together with teammates Asia Nakibuuka, Anita Namata, Sharon Nadunga, Shamirah Nalugya and goalkeeper Juliet Adeke.

The team starts immediate training on Thursday, 9th January 2020 at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

Team Officials:

Head Coach – Olive Mbekeka

Assistant Head Coach – Christine Wanyana

Goalkeeper Coach – Ibrahim Mugisha

Team Doctor – Mable Kabatalindwa

Equipment Manager – Prossy Nalwadda

Team Coordinator – Paul Mukatabala

Summoned Team:

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Else Najjemba (St. Noa SS), Zaharah Nankya (Makerere University WFC).

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Mariam Nakabugo (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Fatuma Nakasumba (Kampala Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Muteesa II Royal Univ WFC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila HS WFC) and Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens FC).

Midfielders: Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporates FC), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens FC), Aisha Nantongo (St. Noa SS), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Moureen Afoyo (Ajax Queens FC), Shakira Mutiibwa (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), and Joan Nabirye (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC).

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Norah Alupo (Saviors FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim LFC), and Favour Nambatya (She Corporate FC)