KCCA FC labored to overcome bogey side Mbarara City FC as the two sides faced off on Wednesday in Lugogo.

Defender Filbert Obenchan scored the all-important goal to guide KCCA FC to their first win against the Ankole Lions in six attempts.

The league holders, however, had to play Wednesday’s game with just 16 players. Ideally, a team is supposed to have 18 players for a match with 11 starting and 7 as substitutes.

Mutebi explained in the post-match press briefing that this was because many of the players failed to meet the required licensing measures.

“It was a licensing problem. FUFA is very strict with the National IDs. Most of them had passports but did not have national IDs. Whereas some are still on the sidelines due to injuries, the main reason as to why we had a limited team today is because of the licensing procedure.” He said.

It should be noted that in one of the requirements put in place by the FUFA Licensing Committee, for a player to be issued with a license, he must have both the National Identification Card and a passport.

How KCCA FC Lined Up against Mbarara City FC

Charles Lukwago, Musa Ramathan, Herbert Achai, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Gift Ali, Erisa Ssekisambu, Muzamir Mutyaba, Mike Mutyaba, Joseph Kafumbe, Nicholas Kasozi

Substitutes

Jamil Maliyamungu, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, John Odumegwu, Peter Magambo