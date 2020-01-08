Mbarara City FC head coach Brian Ssenyondo has pointed out the unfitness of his players as the reason why they lost to KCCA FC on Wednesday in Lugogo.

The soft-spoken coach was quick to indicate, they resumed training ahead of the second round very late and the players are still unfit.

“I must say we put up a fight against KCCA FC today but we lost the game because the players are still unfit. We resumed training a bit late, on 27th December 2019 and the fitness levels of the players are still down. This basically explains the variation in performance from having a very good first half to a poor display in the second stanza.” He explained.

Ssenyondo also revealed that they thought the league would resume in February but bringing it forward caught them off guard.

“We thought the league would return around February and you know the state of our clubs, you can’t have the players training when the league is not on. So I will say, were caught off guard and had to adjust.”

Second-half substitute Filbert Obenchan scored the lone goal of the game to hand KCCA FC their first win against Mbarara City FC in six attempts.

The defender who replaced Musa Ramathan at the start of the second stanza jumped high to head home Hassan Musana’s delivery from a corner kick, six minutes after coming on.

The win moved KCCA FC to 36 points in second place, just a point behind log leaders Vipers SC who host Kyetume FC on Friday.