Uganda Rugby Sevens kickstarted their preparations for the 2020 season with a training session early morning on Wednesday, January 8 at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Head Coach Tolbert Onyango has expressed optimism in the squad’s initial preparations and believes they will make great progress.

He, however, expressed concerns with the month-long festive break players had at the end of the past year and stressed that they will need to work much harder to get back to full fitness.

good start. it has been a long break, and we have a lot of work to do. Tolbert Onyango, after the training session

Onyango was impressed with debutants Alex Aturinda and Kelvin Balagadde who trained with the national team squad for the first time. He notes that the youngsters were eager to learn, and is certain they will fit in with the squad easily.

The two are teammates at premiership side Black Pirates RFC, and join fellow Pirate, Isaac Massa who is also part of the squad.

We are happy to have 2 teammates

summoned to have their first taste of the #Uganda @RugbyCranes1 7s training starting tomorrow.



You are going to do great there. Just keep in mind our team values;

discipline, respect, humility, hardwork and brotherhood. #PiratesStrong pic.twitter.com/5qv42ltDM0 — PIRATES RUGBY (@piratesrugbyUG) January 7, 2020

The Uganda Rugby Sevens will continue with their training program on Wednesday evening at Kyadondo.