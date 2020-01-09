Two players from Vipers Sports Club are set to join Police Football Club on loan during this January transfer period.

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan in a bid to get more playing time has sought a loan move and he is likely to join the 2006 champions until the end of the season.

Ochan despite proving his ability whenever given the chance to play has remained the second choice at St. Mary’s Kitende with Fabien Mutombora commanding the starting slot.

The return of Bashir Sekagya from Proline FC where he was on loan during the first round makes the competition even tougher.

Bashir Sekagya has returned to Vipers SC from Proline FC

Police FC has struggled to have a consistent goalkeeper with Davies Mutebi struggling to regain his form, Alfred Ginyera is still shaky while Hillary Jomi was dismissed from the club on grounds of match-fixing.

The other Vipers SC player who is likely to join the Cops in the second round is midfielder Ashraf ‘Fadiga Mugume Bamuturaki.

The central midfielder has failed to command a slot in the starting team this season and made only three appearances in the first round for the Venoms.

Despite impressing at Police FC where he was last season, Fadiga has been on the fringes with Vipers SC head coach Edward Golola fancying Bobos Byaruhanga and Karim Watambala.

Fadiga has been training with Police FC this week and a deal for him to return to Lugogo could be soon finalized.

Police FC under the stewardship of Uganda Cranes’ assistant coach Abdallah Mubiru will open the second round away to Wakiso Giants FC on Saturday.