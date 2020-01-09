The Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge Series 2020:

Qualification Round: Saturday, 11 th January (Theme: All White Affair)

Saturday, 11 January (Theme: All White Affair) Tee off time: 7 AM – Format of play (Four Ball Better Ball – Foursome)

– Format of play (Four Ball Better Ball – Foursome) At Entebbe Golf Club

For the next seven months, the golfing fraternity is keen to embrace the ever-interesting Singleton Match Play Challenge Series.

This is the fourth round in a row that the championship shall be held at the par 71 lakeside Entebbe Golf Club.

The 2020 edition was officially launched on Tuesday, 7th January at the lavish Serena Hotel in Kampala.

For starters, Serena Hotel is one of the key partners and sponsors in this championship.

The other stakeholders include Entebbe Club, Uganda Breweries Limited under The Singleton brand, HTC, Street Club, Commerical Bank of Africa (CBA), Rwanda Air, DSTV, Serena Hotels, Marsh, Ekspresso, Pinnacle Security and Mitsubishi motors.

The qualification round to determine the 60 pairs will be held this Saturday, 11th January 2020 at Entebbe club.

Sixty pairs will make the grade for the opening round in February. The other four pairs that make a total of 64 will include the defending champions and three wild cards courtesy of the sponsors.

Desert Tour Challenge

The ultimate prize remains the OMEGA Dubai desert tour challenge to the winning pair.

Other Prizes

There will also be air tickets given out at the end of the grand finale to outstanding golfers, on top of the prizes at every monthly tournament to the best golfers in the different categories.

Hole-in-one Prize

Just like the earlier series, a brand new car, Pajero is at stake for that lucky golfer with a hole in one shot that will be put named par-three holes.

During the qualification round and the grand finale, all hole-in-one shots on the different par-three holes will earn that lucky golfer a car.

In the subsequent rounds, only a specific par-three hole will be used.

KAWOWO SPORTS A lucky golfer can drive home with the car after a successful hole in one in any of the tournaments throughout the seven months.

15M for the professionals:

The pair ranks category has not been left out of the box, just like the case was in 2019.

The professionals will par-take Shs 15M as their total kitty in the championship to spice up the series.

Quotes

The Singleton Golf Challenge is an interesting tournament that gave the game of golf fresh air. The challenge brought competition among the amateurs. As Uganda Breweries Limited, this is an unbreakable bond with the golfing family. We have invested over Shs 700M returning with lots of excitement throughout the championship with an ultimate prize of all paid for expenses to the Dubai classic. There will be different prizes to be given out to the best golfers every month. Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Luxury Portfolio at Uganda

Breweries Limited.

Entebbe Club has been in existence since 1901. It is an 18 hole course. The club keeps growing day by day. The Singleton Match play challenge gave life to the golfing family. As Entebbe club, we are more than ready to host the golfers Marvin Kagoro, Vice Captain Entebbe Golf Club

The main championship (Singleton Match play championship) will be on match play format. The qualification round is 11th January 2020 and 64 pairs will qualify for round one. Those who will have been eliminated will play in the subsidiary catergory under the stable ford subsidiary. The tournament has helped golfers to play regularly and improvement on their handicaps. There are different enticing prizes and entertainment throughout. The overall winning pair earns an expenses paid for trip to watch the Dubai Desert classic. Edwin Tumusiime, Captain Entebbe Golf Club

wE ARE Proud to be part of the Singleton Match play challenge since inception. We promise to give the best quality refreshment on the course. John Kato, Ekspreso

For the second year running, we have partnered. We have seen value in partnering with the Singleton Match play challenge series. The tournament has grown over the years. We are proud and excited to be part. Golf can take this country forward. Such series nurture the local talent Anthony Ndegwa, CEO Commercial Bank of Afica (CBA)

We have created a bond that is unbreakable. There is value in sponsoring the Singleton Match play challenge since most of the golfers are frequent fliers. We shall be sponsoring 12 tickets to the several destinations in Dubai, London, Mumbai and China. Ivan Mugisha, Country manager RwandAir

Exciting Theme Nights:

Like the norm has been over the past three editions, there is a well-planned timeline of events right from tee-off to the break, prize giving and awards ceremony before party time at the 19th hole.

Every month, there will be a different theme night for the golfers at the 19th hole experience.

The qualification round will witness golfers treated to all-white experience.

Timeline of events:

11th January 2020 – Qualification Round.

8th February 2020 – Round One

14th March 2020 – Round Two

9th May 2020 – Round Three

20th June 2020 – Round Five (Semifinals)

18th July 2020 – Grand Finale

*All tournaments at Entebbe Golf Club