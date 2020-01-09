Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) striker Daniel Isiagi Olupot is confident he will score more goals for the tax collectors this season after getting his first at the club on Tuesday.

The forward was on the score sheet as URA FC defeated SC Villa 2-0 at the Arena of Visions as the second round of the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League started.

“I think the first goal is always hard to get but I now have the belief that more goals will come,” he stated.

Isiagi was only playing his fourth goal of the season since joining the tax collectors at the start of the season from Egyptian outfit Al Nasr.

The former Proline FC and KCCA FC striker opened the scores for URA FC against SC Villa, heading home Shafik Kagimu’s fine delivery before second-half substitute Michael Birungi doubled the lead.

It should be noted that this was also Birungi’s first goal for URA FC since joining them from Express FC.