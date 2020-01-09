Friday January 10, 2020

The Mighty Arena, Jinja 4.30pm

George Ssimwogerere will be hoping for a fourth time luck in the East when Express FC visits Busoga United in Jinja at the Mighty Arena.

The former Express captain has been in charge of the six time champions on three occasions in the area and lost twice drawing the other.

His first game in charge after replacing Kefa Kisala was a 1-0 away to Bul, then lost by the same score line against same opponents on match day one of the season before losing 2-0 lead to draw with Maroons at Njeru Technical Centre this season.

In Busoga United, he faces a side that rarely loses at home and they will be buoyed by the fact that they even won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Wankulukuku.

Mathias Muwanga and Paul Kibande missed games last year but both are now available for selection.

Meanwhile, Abbey Kikomeko whose side will be without Joel Madondo is confident the available players will do the job.

“We were a little disappointed with finishing 10th in the first round but in the second round, we shall fight and collect points especially with home games,” he said.

“Madondo isn’t available but we have players like Ivan Wani, Lawrence Tezikya will do the job.

Both teams ended the first round on similar points (18) but Busoga United in 10th and Express in 11th due to goal difference.