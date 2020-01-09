Friday, January 10, 2020

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Paul Mucureezi will be one of the attractions at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende when Vipers host Kyetume in their first game of the year in the Uganda Premier League.

The attacking midfielder made the headlines last week when he joined the Venoms from Mbarara City and is expected to debut against the Mukono based side.

His coach Edward Golola has already hinted at unleashing on the day as the Venoms seek to win and re-open a four point gap at the summit of the table.

“We have prepared ourselves well knowing that this campaign is not easy,” Golola told the club website. “It’s going to be tough and we need to be ready for anything,” he added.

The team has also one or two new faces that are charged and motivated to give their best. They’re ready to be unleashed. Edward Golola, Vipers Head Coach

As Mucureezi debuts, his former teammate at KCCA Muhammad Shaban remains sidelined after going under a successful surgery.

Long term absentee Livingstone Mulondo is also out as well as Abraham Ndugwa and Bashir Asiku.

Bobosi Byaruhanga is also doubtful after picking up a knock in training this week.

On the other hand, Kyetume who are reunited with their coach Jackson Mayanja will hope to put an end to a very bad run that has seen them lose four games in succession.

The Slaughters will hope former Vipers winger Vincent Kayizzi, experienced Robert Ssentongo as well as Deo Isejja are in fine form.

Fahad Bayo and Daniel Sserunkuma scored for Venoms in the 2-1 win in the reverse fixture while Ssentongo scored for Kyetume.