City Oilers injury crisis this season is not about to stop if Wednesday’s shootaround is anything to go by.

The defending champions had a shoot around on at Lugogo Indoor Stadium with only six players being fit to be part of the light session.

Oilers take on UCU Canons in Game 4 of the National Basketball League playoff finals on Friday and could have only seven fit players with the rest battling injury.

Josh Johnson, who has played as a small forward in the absence of Steven Omony, sat out the session with an ankle problem but will likely be available for the game and Daniel Jjuko did not attend because he has a bout of malaria.

Jimmy Enabu missed the session due to education commitments but will be available for the game while Tonny Drileba is also still limited by the injury suffered in Game 3 but could be given a run in on Friday.

Mandy Juruni’s rotation will be limited to eight players maximum with Landry Ndikumana, James Okello, Ben Komakech, Ivan Muhwezi, Jimmy Enabu and Abel Omoding the only fit Oilers.

The six-time champions lead the series 2-1.