Tooro United Football Club head coach Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna has resigned.

The CAF “B” licensed tactician tendered in his resignation letter on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

“I have resigned my duties as head coach at Tooro United Football Club with immediate effect. The club seems to be in turmoil and there is a lot of interference in the day to day running of the technical matters at the club. Let me step aside and save face” Ndifuna noted.

The decision to resign comes barely 24 hours after the club failed to raise the mandatory number of players in their opening match of the second round at home against Onduparaka at the St Paul’s Seminary Play-ground.

Tooro United had only four licenced players to Onduparaka’s seven and therefore the match could not kick off as required by law.

Ndifuna was previously assistant coach to long-time friend Richard Wasswa Bbosa who resigned towards the end of the first round.

He therefore handled the club’s four matches towards the end of the first round when Bbosa stepped aside.

Since the kick-off of the first round when Tooro United shares were sold by Smart Obed to a one Spelito Ssesanga, the club has been embroiled in administrative hitches.

A new owner in Alice Namatovu has since emerged with the final documentation and transfer of paperwork being processed.

The club’s lowest ebb has also witnessed the untimely resignation of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moses Tusiime.

Players and officials’ remuneration of salaries has not been consistent, a decision that led to laying down of their tools.

In fact, more than 10 licenced Tooro United failed to travel with the team bus to Fort Portal for their match against Onduparaka.

Possible replacements:

Muhammed “Meddy” Kisekka and Charles “Kadidi” Ssenyange are tipped to replace Ndifuna at Tooro United.

Both Kisekka and Ssenyange have previously worked together at Paidha Black Angels.