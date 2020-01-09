Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team has relocated to Lugogo stadium as they continue with their preparations for the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda will face Ethiopia in the first round with the first leg slated for Saturday, 11th January 2020 in Lugogo.

The team has been in residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru since Saturday under the guidance of Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi but opted to move back to Kampala to have a feel of the pitch they will use on Saturday.

This was also to allow the Uganda U20 Women’s team to use the facility in Njeru after entering camp today.

The players had a training session in Lugogo on Thursday morning and Kiyingi is confident his charges will be ready to face Ethiopia.

“Our preparations have gone on well since we entered camp last week and the players have been responding to the training sessions well. I believe the team will be in good shape come Saturday.” He said.

Uganda takes on Ethiopia with the winner on aggregate facing either Tanzania or Burundi at the next stage.

This is the first time Uganda is taking part in the World Cup qualifiers for Women’s football.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Joan Namusisi (Mukono HS) and Zulaika Nyamita (Asubo Gafford Ladies WFC)

Defenders: Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School WFC), Gloria Namugerwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Samlie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School WFC)

Midfielders: Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs HS), Maureen Nangonzi ( Mukono High), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Immaculate Odaru ( Mukono High ), Eva Nagayi ( Rines Secondary School), Sumaya Kyomuhendo ( Isra Soccer Academy), Brenda Nakayenga (Kawempe Muslim WFC), Esther Adokole (Amus College), Margaret Kunihira ( Kawempe Muslim WFC)

Forwards: Juliet Nalukenge(Kawempe Muslim), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Brenda Munyana ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Catherine Nagadya ( Uganda Martyrs HS), Zainah Nandede (Amus College), Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School), Ruth Nyakato (Tooro Queens WFC), Hadijah Nandago (Isra Soccer Academy), Mercy Amoding (Bishop Secondary School).