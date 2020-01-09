Uganda U-20 Women’s National Team has kicked off preparations for the 2020 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup qualifiers.

A provisional squad of 30 players entered residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre on Thursday and had a light training session in the evening under the guidance of newly appointed coach Oliver Mbekeka.

Of the 30 players, 25 turned up with the other five currently in camp with the Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team as they prepare to face Ethiopia this weekend.

The players include Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margaret Kunihira, Stella Musubika, and goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga.

Uganda U20 National team will face neighbors Tanzania in the first round with the first leg slated for 18th January 2020 in Dar es Salaam.

This is the first time that Uganda is having the U20 set up for Women’s football team since 2013.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda Martyrs HS), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Else Najjemba (St. Noa SS), Zaharah Nankya (Makerere University WFC).

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Mariam Nakabugo (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Fatuma Nakasumba (Kampala Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila HS WFC) and Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens FC).

Midfielders: Elizabeth Nakigozi (Muteesa II Royal Univ WFC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporates FC), Teddy Najjuma (UCU Lady Cardinals), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Zaina Namuleme (Kampala Queens FC), Aisha Nantongo (St. Noa SS), Anita Namata (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Maureen Afoyo (Ajax Queens FC), Shakira Mutiibwa (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), and Joan Nabirye (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC).

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Norah Alupo (Saviors FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim LFC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens FC), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim LFC), and Favour Nambatya (She Corporate FC)